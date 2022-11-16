Vladimir Jurowski conducts the Chamber Orchestra of Europe with Helene Grimaud - Strauss & Ravel

Not Available

In January 2009 at Paris's Cité de la Musique, the internationally renowned conductor Vladimir Jurowski led the Chamber Orchestra of Europe in a varied and imaginative programme that included Strauss's Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme and Metamorphosen, as well as Ravel's Piano Concerto in G. Their sensitive and insightful performance is reproduced here in full, and they are joined by award-winning French pianist Hélène Grimaud in a lively rendition of Ravel's concerto, in which soloist and orchestra expertly tease out its whimsical lyricism and sonorous harmonies.