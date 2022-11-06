Vlogumentary

Not Available

'I'm Vlogging Here' is a 90 minute feature-length documentary starring ShayCarl and the SHAYTARDS a well known youtube channel and other YouTube vloggers and professionals in the New Media industry. This documentary will delve into what vlogging is, the rise of YouTube creators, and how vlogging has forever changed the lives of the vloggers, the viewers, and the industry itself. We want to tell the story of how being a "YouTuber" has changed the lives of thousands through the eyes of one family that has realized a dream come true of a dream they never knew they even had.