Vĩnh Linh Steel Rampart

The story of the resistance of the people of the Vinh Linh area of Vietnam which was heavily bombed by the United States during the Vietnamese War. (Note: After shooting was complete the film crew itself was bombed and the footage lost. The director re-shot the film albeit in shortened form.)