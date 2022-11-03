VNV Nation - PastPerfect (Special Edition)

Not Available

The long awaited, highly anticipated VNV Nation "Pastperfect" DVD has finally arrived! This special limited three-disc version features two DVD’s and a CD companion. "Pastperfect" DVD 1 contains live concert footage recorded during the Futureperfect Tour 2001/2002 from performances in Berlin, Washington DC, and the Mera Luna Festival. DVD 2 houses supplemental bonus material ranging from interviews, the making of "Futureperfect," a special on Mera Luna, “Easter eggs” and much, much more. The CD-ROM companion (only available in the limited edition) contains a section with extra live videos and photos. Special packaging, including a poster an d a sticker, will accompany this extraordinary release. North American version limited to 7000 copies. NTSC - all regions. On Metropolis.