Reformation 1 is a box set by VNV Nation that was released on April 24, 2009 in Europe and May 12, 2009 in North America[2]containing; a 12 track live CD, a 13 track Bonus Disc of remixes and previously unreleased material, and a DVD with 8 videos of live footage recorded from 2005 - 2008. Only 18,000 copies were released worldwide.[3]