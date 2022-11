Not Available

Collecting a string of performances celebrating a new crop of singers' enshrinement in the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, this sonic extravaganza features some of the great vocal groups from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. Musicals selections include "Never My Love" by the Association; "More" by the Lettermen; "You Keep Me Hangin' On" by the Supremes' Mary Wilson; "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by the Tokens; and "Little Darlin'" by the Diamonds.