Você Nos Queima

A character who has a voice and a body narrates an interrupted love experience. This immersion in subjectivity, as well as some fragments of almost lost poems by Safo and Lucrécio and some musical paths, lead us through images of different bodies of other people in constant motion in the streets, at parties, at home or inside the subway, while they move from somewhere indefinite to another in the city of São Paulo - in an indeterminate mix between the most everyday concreteness of the gesture and the possible abstraction of dance.