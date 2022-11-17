Not Available

Alina and Ruslan live in Moscow, but their mother Alsu, a successful businesswoman, came from Tatarstan. When her father dies in the faraway village Achasary, the three of them go to visit their relatives. In the Tatar village, everything is new to the children accustomed to the life in a megalopolis: the village everyday life, chickens and cows, Muslim customs, a language they don’t know. Gradually, they become aware of a great conflict in their mother’s family: Alsu’s father chased her away from home, and she has been in quarrel with her own brother Timur for ten years. The conflict becomes worse, the ambience in the village home starts getting tense. Luckily, the kids form a wonderful relation with the beautiful Leysan, the new wife of Uncle Timur.