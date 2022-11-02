Voice of a Murderer

Not Available

Han Kyung Bae (Sol Kyung Gu) is a successful news anchor with a beautiful wife (Kim Nam Joo) and a nine-year-old son, but his quiet life comes crashing down when his son gets kidnapped. In the next 44 days, they continuously receive calls from the kidnapper in his chillingly cold and emotionless voice with instructions and requests for ransom. The police are determined to find the kidnapper, but he effortlessly eludes capture; not only is he a step ahead at every turn, he seems to enjoy toying with the police in this cat-and-mouse chase. As the kidnapper keeps walking free, Kyung Bae becomes increasingly desperate and frustrated with the police, as he knows time is running out for his child.