Voice of a Murderer

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ZIP CINEMA

Han Kyung Bae (Sol Kyung Gu) is a successful news anchor with a beautiful wife (Kim Nam Joo) and a nine-year-old son, but his quiet life comes crashing down when his son gets kidnapped. In the next 44 days, they continuously receive calls from the kidnapper in his chillingly cold and emotionless voice with instructions and requests for ransom. The police are determined to find the kidnapper, but he effortlessly eludes capture; not only is he a step ahead at every turn, he seems to enjoy toying with the police in this cat-and-mouse chase. As the kidnapper keeps walking free, Kyung Bae becomes increasingly desperate and frustrated with the police, as he knows time is running out for his child.

Cast

Sol Kyung-GuHan Kyung-Bae
Kim Nam-JuOh Ji-Sun
Kim Yeong-cheolKim Wook-Jung
Song Young-ChangCaptain No
Kang Dong-wonMurderer
Ko Su-HeeCha Su-Hee

