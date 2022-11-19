Voices From Hitler's Army

Not Available

Like old soldiers everywhere, they are fading away, but these German veterans of World War Two have an incredible and sometimes shocking story to tell. This is a unique opportunity to see and hear the last testimonies of Hitler's armies. These are remarkable personal accounts of Germany's rise and fall from the inside. Learn how those responsible for the maelstrom sent their armies to conquer only to see them crushed as the world united against them; of men seduced by the siren call of Hitler only to pay a very heavy price.