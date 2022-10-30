Not Available

The documentary Voices from the Greek Underground is part history, part poetry, part painting and part cinema. Α cinematic pastiche made of testaments on the Greek underground scene of the 60s and 70s, the psychedelic influence in the visual arts and the avant-garde fusion of beat and surrealism in poetry. It is a film about a group of Greek artists and publishers that remained sometimes unseen and sometimes underground, and their personal statement in their effort to change the world with the power of art.