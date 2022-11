Not Available

Soprano Dawn Upshaw, a multiple Grammy winner and recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, performs a variety of songs in this spectacular concert filmed live at the Théâtre Musical de Paris Châtelet in 2000. Selections include "Mirabai Songs" by John Harbison, "The Sleeper" by George Crumb, "In Just Spring" by Laura Elise Schwendinger, "Cabaret Songs" by William Bolcom and several songs set to Carl Sandburg poems by Ruth Crawford.