Voices of Parkland explores the the tragic shooting on February 14, 2018 when seventeen students and teachers were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. This was the deadliest school shooting in United States history. In days that followed, inspired by the brave survivors, Vespa traveled to Florida to interview the students, teachers and the parents of the victims capturing over 35 testimonials. By interweaving their stories Vespa creates a raw first-person account of the tragedy and its immediate aftermath. —Vespa Pictures Inc