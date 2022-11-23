Voices of the Andes

Not Available

Qhapaq Ñan, known as the Great Inca Road, is an ancient network or roads spanning more than 8,000 miles, running through the heart of the Andes, from the ocean and deserts all the way to Machu Picchu. Constructed hundreds of years ago during the Inca Empire, this vast transportation network still weaves its way through modern-day Peru and Ecuador. More so than other remnants of the Inca civilization, Qhapaq Ñan is a symbol of a common identity that nourishes the dream of the Andean people to this day - to revive their cultural inheritance following centuries of European domination. As this visually striking documentary takes us along the Great Inca Road - revealing its contours, its history, and its secrets - we witness a different image of the Andes and its people.