Voice/Vision

This abstract video art piece was made for the purposes of being a backdrop to a semi-improvisational three person dance piece and live spoken word monologue in collaboration with other artists of various fields. Blurring the line between tradition and creating something new- this work looks at the evolution of artistic practice. Hazy visuals enter the process of creative ideas with such art forms as dancing, drawing, and photography. At an audio standpoint, the score goes through a similar creation by being a recording of a guitar pluck being altered into an atmospheric synth and overlaid with field recordings of art making. The piece takes into account the various ideas and thoughts that go into artistry, and lead the viewer from the traditional aspects of preparation and through to the breaking of tradition to create something unique and personal to the artist.