Volando bajo

Not Available

Chuyín Venegas and Cornelio Barraza were the biggest stars of popular music and cinema of the 80's. "The Goldfinches of Rosarito" had no equal as musical superstars, but after ten years of success, they parted ways. Now held in a mansion in Paris, Chuyín is launching a new album and international tour. But the ghosts of the past and the loneliness will make him change his solo plans and return to the seaside village where he and Cornelius met as children, to live the last musical adventureof "The Goldfinches of Rosarito".