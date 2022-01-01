Volbeat: Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken

Not Available

On August 26, 2017, VOLBEAT became the first Danish band to headline and sell out their hometown venue, Denmark’s Telia Parken, setting the record for the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever with over 48,250 people in attendance. To commemorate and immortalize the record-breaking event, the band will release their live album and concert film, Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken,on December 14th. Michael said about the historic show: “Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honored that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us. We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.” Special guests on the album include Mille Petrozza, Johan Olsen, Mark “Barney” Greenway, Lars Ulrich, boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones.