Not Available

Volcanic UFO Mysteries (2021) Darcy Weir UFO sightings have been a regular world wide phenomenon for decades. Researchers of UFOs have noticed a connection with UFO sightings around Volcanic hot spots across Latin America. Join Stephen Bassett and Jaime Maussan as they discuss a history of sightings. Jaime has been a news journalist in Mexico for over 25 years and Stephen Bassett has been fighting for political disclosure UFOs