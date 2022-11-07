Not Available

Volcano: An Inquiry into the Life and Death of Malcolm Lowry

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This feature-length Oscar®-nominated documentary focuses on Malcolm Lowry, author of one of the major novels of the 20th century, Under the Volcano. But while Lowry fought a winning battle with words, he lost his battle with alcohol. Shot on location in four countries, the film combines photographs, readings by Richard Burton from the novel and interviews with the people who loved and hated Lowry, to create a vivid portrait of the man.

Cast

Donald BrittainNarrator (voice)
Marjorie Bonnerherself
John BuchanHimself (Archive Footage)
Richard BurtonMalcolm Lowry (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images