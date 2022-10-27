Not Available

Volcano High School

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shin Seung-soo Productions

Volcano High School is marking its 108th. Every student is a martial arts expert, so it is not surprising to see tea leaves moving in the shape of dragons or hallway windows shattering into bits with no one touching them. At Volcano High, the legend of the Secret Manuscript - the one who inherits these writings will rule the world - has been continuously passed down. From the outside, Volcano High School seems peaceful. But a bitter showdown for the Secret Manuscript is at hand.

Cast

Jang HyukKim Kyung-Soo
Shin Min-aYoo Chae-Yi
Hyeong-jong KimShimma
Byun Hee-bongVice Principal Jang Hak-Sa
Heo Jun-HoMr. Ma
Gong Hyo-jinSo Yo-seon

