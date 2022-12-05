Not Available

The threat of a cataclysmic volcanic eruption that could wipe out millions of people is very real. Predicting where and when the next volcano might erupt could help avoid a tragedy. But understanding a volatile system that lies many miles underground is extremely difficult. Now an elite group of scientists is going further than ever before as they race to unlock the secrets of volcanoes before the next big one strikes. Volcano Time Bomb combines real scientific missions with cutting edge computer graphics to offer a comprehensive view of Planet Earth's most powerful and potentially lethal force.