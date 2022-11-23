VolcanoScapes II

Not Available

This show is the sequel to the award-winning documentary, VolcanoScapes... Pele's March to the Pacific! Capturing the splendor of Kilauea Volcano, this 54-minute extravaganza puts you as close as you can get to the Fire Goddess Pele! Dare to fly next to lava fountains, peer into red-hot lava tubes, balance precariously close to ocean explosions and boiling lava lakes. Dive to the ocean floor as outrageous underwater video captures molten rock meeting the sea! Narrated by historian/chanter Kaupena Wong.