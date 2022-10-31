Not Available

Much anticipated, the Volcom 9191 film or better known as, "The Gigi Movie" features the creative genius of filmmaker Jake Price and an amazing group of riders including Bryan Iguchi, Terje Haakonsen, Mark Landvik, Curtis Ciszek, Blair Habenicht, Wille Yli Luoma, Luke Mitrani, Wolle Nyvelt, Jake Blauvelt, Nicolas Muller, and obviously Gigi Ruf who take you from New Zealand to Chile to Jackson Hole and more. Ambitious and slightly off-beat, 9191 mashes stop-motion animations with out-of-this-world footage and combines it with a haunting soundtrack by Baron, famed for his work on Flip's Extremely Sorry film. If you're looking for a snowboard flick with more meat than potatoes, you've got your hands full with 9191.