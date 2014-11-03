2014

Volcom Stone presents "Mr. Plant", a Veeco Productions film based on the travels of snowboarder and New Hampshire backwoodsman Pat Moore. Mr. Plant follows Pat as he spends a season traveling the world with the Volcom Snow family, friends and icons. Filmed by Seth Huot and Jake Price on location in Jackson Hole, Japan, Quebec, Massachusetts, Chile and Minnesota; the film unfolds across the globe to portray the only destination that really matters: Staying true to snowboarding.