As the only work in this medium by Richter, the film was created for the exhibition Volker Bradke that took place on 13th December 1966 at Galerie Schmela in DÃ¼sseldorf. For the purpose of this exhibition, Gerhard Richter addressed the person Volker Bradke in different mediums. In addition to photographs, a banner and a large-scale painting Volker Bradke [CR: 133], the film had been screened. Richter transferred one of the stylistic features of his paintings of that time into film: the blurring.