Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda

The evil witch Gingemma conjures up a cyclone to take little Elli away from her mother, and is crushed for her wickedness. Upon landing in the Magic Land, Elli's dog, Totoshka, becomes a remarkably intelligent advisor, who suggests she take the silver shoes the witch was wearing. Wralan, the Cyclone, reports the accident to Bastinda, the Wicked Witch of the West. Near where Elli's house landed is a cornfield with a Scarecrow, Strasheela, who wants a brain. When Elli rescues him from his pole, a Cowardly Lion comes to the cornfield and calls a truce so they can join together to see Goodwin the Wizard to have their wishes granted. In a dark forest, they meet Zhyelyeenee Drovosyek, a rusted iron woodchopper who wants a heart, and joins them on their quest. Bastinda sends an array of hazards, including an impish Ogre, knife wielding tigers, and winged monkeys to get the shoes from her. The monkeys are successful, and bring her to the castle. How will she find Goodwin now?