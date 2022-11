Not Available

Lizzy is in love with Bernhard, but Bernhard is undecided. Lizzy returns Bernhard’s dog, which she occasionally watches, and stays a little longer. Lizzy shows Bernhard some kung-fu moves; Bernhard starts to flirt; and, although it’s not like her, Lizzy gets embarrassed. The same night, Bernhard asks her to drive him to a party outside town. A tense ride begins.