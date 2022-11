Not Available

Urban Latin sensation Voltio -- a one-time gang member -- reconciles with his criminal past in this electrifying concert for prisoners in the notorious Caribbean prison Oso Blanco. Tracks include "Voy Pa'Dentro," "El Concierto," "Guerras Callejeras," "Baby Phillie 352," "Padre Nuestro," "Cementerio Para Los Vivos," "Locked Up," "En Mi Puertorro" and "Claro De Luna." Bonus features include rehearsal footage and scenes with the prisoners.