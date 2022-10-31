Not Available

This documentary follows three filmmakers as they research for a fictional feature film about a sex slave from Latin America. But after a dangerous trip through a dozen Latin countries, their hearts are changed by the brokenness of the victims, and their quest to make a movie becomes a compelling story within itself. With first-hand interviews on the streets of the Latin sex trade and the front lines of this social injustice, VOLVIENDO uncovers the adversary, discovers the ally, and joins the advance against sex trafficking.