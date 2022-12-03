Vom Leben Lieben Sterben

Not Available

A documentary film on the taboo subject of Aids. In the foreground stand five people whose lives have been taken many different directions because of Aids. They tell of the experiences which they or others have had with the disease. The "topic" is not the important thing, rather the situation in which the environment confronts one with resistance - often enough in the form of negative experiences - rather than mysteries. These experiences do not require definition or inclusion in a discussion which demands distance between the way of considering and the concept of the disease.