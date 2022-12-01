Vomitando Lesmas Lisérgicas

Not Available

This short exists only for one reason: I wanted to test the possibilities of the iris of a defective VHS camcorder that I had and the fading of the colors that resulted from VHS to VHS copies (this film is not black and white, it is faded color ). As I had no story to film, I improvised as an actor (Braun kept holding the camera for me), I walked from side to side, subtitled the whole thing with a poem I had written on and… Why not show the results of these experiences for everyone who is interested in seeing you.