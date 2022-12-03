Von Steuben's Continentals: The First American Army

Not Available

It's all live-action, in full-color, shot and created digitally, detailing the creation and drill of the Revolutionary War American soldier from the defeats as a militia rabble in 1776 to success after Valley Forge in 1779-1781. It details all of the movements in Baron Von Steuben's "Blue Book" drill manual, as well as detailing the various uniforms, equipment, weapons, camps, marching, soldier life in camp, food and battles of the Continental Soldier. This is a first-of-its kind documentary, using actors and reenactors in authentic uniforms and settings to tell the story of the men of this army.