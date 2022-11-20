Voodoo Curse: The Giddeh

Not Available

A diverse mix of fun loving college co-eds go on a weekend cabin trip together. However their partying is soon brutally interrupted. A classmate trying to get some play uses an ancient voodoo book stolen from his professor's office to impress one of the girls. He accidentally conjures up an evil African voodoo spirit the Giddeh. One by one the students are savagely dismembered when they look into the deadly eyes of the spirit. Now it's up to their professor to save them as he races up to their secluded vacation spot to stop the Giddeh.