Voor je mooie ogen

The ideas for the next film, Pour vos beaux yeux (For Your Beautiful Eyes), came from Félix." In eight minutes and 75 shots, the film tells the story of a young man who finds a glass eye in a park, becomes obsessed with the object and attempts to get rid of it by sending it through the post. With Henry Van Vyve in the main role (Labisse and his sister Ninette made an appearance only in the first third of the script), the film was a clear surrealist statement, one year after Un chien andalou.