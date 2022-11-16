Not Available

Under the Victory Column in Berlin, barely hidden from view, a priest offers guidance to a tormented vampire. Manuel arrives in search of Amira, his true love salvation, only to find that perversion and priesthood go hand in hand. Amiras's doubts about being a vampire are brought to the attention of Vlad. He has just returned from killing a rogue vampire. Our confused Amira knows one thing with the of all her ex-humanity, she will not give up! Unfortunately, anything that threatens the survival of our vampire clan will be eliminated by Vlad in the most gruesome way.