Vorspiel mit Nachspiel

Twenty years ago, Dietrich discovered (Jan-Gregor Kremp) that he is gay. Wife and son he left behind in the country and opened a travesty Club in Berlin. He and his lover Max (Pasquale Aleardi) can adopt a child, Dietrich now requires a "testimony" of his son Jan (Matthias Schweighofer). In his postcards he has for years fooled him a "real men live" on mounting - but the moment of truth draws near: An accident leads Jan, the aspiring professional quarterback and homophobic macho, to Dietrich's desk ... gays are stylish hold French Schneider and turned pink piglets - the figure of Dietrich serves all clichés. Through the Eyes of Jan we discover the people behind them. Despite weaknesses in the structure of an amusing search for the father, in the comedy legend Walter Giller occurs as Alt-queen Wanda.