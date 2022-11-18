Восьмой день

Not Available

Time is running out in this apocalyptical erotic adventure. Awakened from a cryogenic slumber, Samantha finds the world she used to know is gone. Lost in a strange city overrun by brutal tribes of proto-humans and teeming with sexual fervor, Samantha is rescued by a scrappy scavenger girl. Samantha's only hope for salvation lies in the hands of the charismatic ruler of a desolate desert village, known as Elysium Fields. But when Prince Amir takes Samantha under his wing, he discovers who she really is and decides that she must make the ultimate sacrifice. Time is up. Time is over.