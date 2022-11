Not Available

Jang-gun lives in a remote country, Kkachigol, with his loving mom. His name, Jang-gun, means ‘General’ in Korean which his mother named wishing him to be a great person. But he just want to be a ordinary farmer and his only wish is growing potato well and getting married Kkotbuni someday. One day, Jang-gun receives a draft notice and conscripted into the army even not knowing the meaning of the war.