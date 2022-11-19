Vot Takaya Muzyka...

Not Available

A young graduate of a Musical teacher's training school, having got an allocation to one of the collective farms of Nonblack Soil Zone, she goes there with one desire return to city as soon as possible and continue her career of pop singer. Villagers are rejoiced by arrival of a new club head, and do all their best to make her stay: give good lodging, telephone, color TV-set, and even accordion. And the farms head (B.Nevzorov) is not intended to let her go before the set date, moreover, he falls in love with her. A skeptical modern city girl, mixing with villagers and step-by-step delving into their routine life and chores, gets filled with local beauties and engulfing feeling towards a young farms head, starts hesitating.