The entire original cast of 6Teen is back for an all-new mini episode titled “Vote, Dude!” 6Teen reunion rumors have been going around for years, but this is the first time that the entire team is back for a new installment of the beloved show that aired from 2004 to 2010. Creators Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch made this PSA to try to get American voters who used to watch 6Teen to go out and vote.