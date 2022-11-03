Not Available

This light, hilarious story, sparkling with good-natured humour, will amuse both children and their parents. Our Vovochka is not the hero of popular anecdotes, but a real-life ten-year-old boy, spontaneous and indefatigable, an ever-inventive daredevil, who happens to be quite a handful for the grown-ups around him. With Vovochka’s arrival at his country place on the eve of the New Year holidays, the life of that quiet suburban Moscow town blows up, in both literal and figurative sense…