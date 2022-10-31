Vow of Death

Not Available

Ake, Whan, Don, and Moe are four high-school friends who always misbehave and never focus on school. When the time for their college entrance exams comes along, all of them decide they'll need some special help in order to pass. They visit a holy banyan tree and pray for themselves to easily pass the exams. Their wish is granted. However, when they come back to the holy banyan tree to redeem their vow to the tree, they find that the holy banyan tree has been cut down and transferred to be made into toothpicks! The foursome must now struggle to collect every little piece of the tree before their fortune reverses.