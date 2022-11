Not Available

A single mother decides to go on a trip from Santiago to the north of Chile with her only son. They are going to meet up with the child's father, a Chilean coalminer, after ten years of separation. The trip is plagued by silence, as the uneasy relationship between mother and son evolves and secrets of the past are brought to the surface, in this poignant tale of broken family ties, where what is left unsaid may carry more meaning than anything spoken.