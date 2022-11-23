Voyage into Fear

Not Available

Madaline is troubled by the recurring visions of her past. The comfort of her envious life and social position are not enough to shake the haunting memories of her brother’s accidental death that Madaline blames on herself. Nightmares haunt her with images of her brother and also begin to blur with reality. Madaline’s frail state of mind has her believing that her brother has returned to kill her. Her husband disappears and a stranger from Madaline’s past threatens her life. Suspense builds and the truth is revealed in the chilling climax – Madaline’s life will never be the same again. Returning to the home where she was raised, Madaline fights to come to grips with why she was blamed for her family's death.