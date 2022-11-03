Voyage of Silence

Not Available

Director Christian De Chalonge uses a docudrama-styled approach to tell the lonely story of Portugese workers in France. In hopes of avoiding the Army, a boy leaves Portugal bound for Paris to find a job. He meets other Portugese upon his arrival but spends most of his time wandering the streets of Paris when his friend cannot be found. The tedium of the feature overshadows the good intent to bring attention to the plight of immigrant workers struggling to survive in a new country.