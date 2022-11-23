Voyage to Terengganu

Not Available

The laid-back, scenic and conservative Terengganu was the only one out of the 13 states of Malaysia that director Amir Muhammad had never been to. So he decided to go there for the first time in December 2015 and do a kind-of-travelogue about it. He quotes from "Voyage to Kelantan" (1838), a book by Munshi Abdullah (often referred to as the father of Malay journalism) which had some very scathing observations about the state and the men who live in it. These quotes are interspersed with conversations with some Terengganu men of today. Co-directed by Badrul Hisham Ismail who is a Terengganu native.