In Voyeur, a young couple checks into a hotel. They proceed to seduce the chambermaid [Raffaella Ponzo] while the desk clerk watches over closed circuit television every erotic encounter going on in various rooms throughout the hotel. It is only when he goes home to his wife with a raging erection that we find out why he was so interested. He unleashes a torrent of pent up sexual energy with his very willing partner.