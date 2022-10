Not Available

Esther, a young and solitary woman, starts spying on Antoine, her new next-door neighbor. As another young woman moves in with him, Esther's growing obsession over the couple paradoxically leads her to confront her uneasy relationship to her own body. 'Voyeuse' is a short film that looks into a too often taboo-ridden female sexuality, showing it with just as many gray areas as its male counterpart and many inner struggles.