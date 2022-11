Not Available

Voyoucratie is FGKO’s new film project. It’s a dramatic fiction about a young gangster’s chaotic path into life crushed by a criminal universe that he can’t escape from. It’s also about a frozen portrait of a youth trapped by a system that leads you to delinquency as the only way to exist. The pitch: Sam, a little bandit, finds himself trapped by a corrupted police officer who forces him to get information about Ali, one of the high crime boss known to be very dangerous.