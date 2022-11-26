Not Available

Возвышение

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The stone-cutter, Nasdika, transforms stones into works of art. The labourer, Ivané, harvests wheat in the field. The monk, Béka, paints his pictures in the convent cell. The nobleman, Kirilé, has decided to get married. The war started by enemies turns all these people into warriors. Living Legends is a parable, a hymn to the glory of the georgian people, enamoured of freedom and independence, whose most worthy sons have never hesitated to die in the name of the glorious future of their country.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images